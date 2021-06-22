Real estate investors realize many tax benefits when owning and managing the property. From business expenses to depreciation, there are many ways investors can lower their tax liability while earning a decent income renting property.
But when it’s time to sell the rental property, the IRS has its hand out - they want some of the money you earned while owning the property back. They gave you a ‘break’ while you owned the property, but now that you will earn the lump sum funds back, Uncle Sam wants his portion.
Fortunately, there are ways to avoid an excessive tax burden. Here’s how.
What Are Capital Gains?
Before we talk about how to limit your tax liabilities, let’s look at capital gains, what they are and how they affect your tax liability.
A capital gain is the profits you earn from selling a property. The difference between the price you paid for the property (plus acquisition costs) minus the price you sell it for is your capital gains or the money the IRS will tax.
How Are They Taxed?
Capital gains are taxed based on the type you have - short-term or long-term.
Short-term capital gains are earned on assets you own for one year or less
Long-term capital gains are earned on assets you own for over one year
Short-term capital gains are at a disadvantage because you pay your ordinary income taxes on them. It’s a disadvantage not only because the tax brackets are likely higher than your long-term capital gains taxes but also because your short-term capital gains could push you into a higher tax bracket for all income.
Long-term capital gains are taxed at much lower amounts between 0% - 20% depending on the gain. Capital gains between $39,376 and $434,550 are taxed at 10%, and capital gains over $434,551 are taxed at 20%.
How to Prevent Excessive Tax Liabilities With Capital Gains
Fortunately, there are ways to prevent excessive tax liabilities when selling rental property. Each method requires careful planning and working with your tax advisor to make sure they make sense.
Offset It With a Loss
One of the simplest ways to prevent excessive taxation on your capital gains is to offset it with a loss, also known as tax-loss harvesting. This requires careful planning. The loss should come from another asset, such as a stock loss. The key is you must sell the ‘other asset’ in the same year as you sell your home for the loss to offset your capital gains from owning real estate.
If you plan to do this, you'll need an asset that’s currently at a loss. You’ll sell it with a loss and report it on your tax returns. The loss will decrease the amount of income earned from selling the rental property, which decreases the amount of taxes you’d owe.
You can sell an asset with a loss that’s equal to or greater than the gains on your home and offset 100% of the taxes or just a portion. Working with your tax advisor, you can determine which option makes the most sense given your circumstances.
Qualifying for Tax-Loss Harvesting
You must sell the asset at a loss in the same tax year as you sell the rental property with capital gains.
You can sell any type of asset, including stocks or bonds, at a loss and use it to offset your real estate capital gains.
Do a Like-Kind Exchange
Section 1031 of the tax code allows investors to ‘swap’ one investment for another and avoid taxation. The name Like-Kind is a bit of a stretch, though. You don’t have to literally swap the same house type for the same house type. You can sell a condo and buy a townhome or sell a single-family home and buy a condo. The key is that you just transferred money from one asset to another rather than selling it and earning capital gains.
Timing is key with the Like-Kind Exchange, though. You have just 45 days from the date you sell the property to find another property to invest in, and you must close on that sale within 180 days. The 180 days decrease if there is a tax due date within that time, extensions included.
If you don’t follow the timeline, you’ll owe capital gains taxes on the full amount earned on the property you sold. Also, any funds left over after the purchase of the new property are subject to taxation.
Qualifying for a Like-Kind Exchange
The Like-Kind Exchange has the most regulations, including:
You must purchase another property for investment/business purposes
An approved intermediary must approve the like-kind property
You must find a property within 45 days and close within 180 days
You must put your intentions in writing to buy the chosen property and give it to the intermediary
The property you ‘exchange’ cannot be your primary residence; only investment properties qualify
You can only ‘exchange’ properties. You can’t sell a property and use the funds to buy another asset, like stocks or bonds
Live in the Rental Property
Instead of selling the rental property, consider converting it to your primary residence. If you sell your primary residence, you get many more tax benefits than you do if you sell a rental property.
Single-filers can exclude $250,000 in capital gains on their primary residence, and married couples can exclude $500,000. The only requirement is that you live in the property for 2 of the last five years. These years don’t have to be consecutive.
If you convert the property to a primary residence and live in it for at least two years, you can exclude the first $250,000 or $500,000 in capital gains, but you must not have used the capital gains exclusion on another property in the last two years.
If you choose this option, talk with your tax advisor to make sure it’s the right choice. You’ll have to consider depreciation recapture and other issues that may affect your ability to exclude capital gains.
Qualifying for a Primary Residence Conversion
Anyone can convert a rental property into their primary residence, but to get the tax exclusion, make sure you’re following these guidelines:
Live in the property for at least 2 of the 5+ years you owned it
Figure in your depreciation recapture taxes that may affect your capital gains exclusion
You must not own any other primary residences
You must not take the primary residence exclusion in the last two years
Buy Rental Properties With Your Retirement Account
If you have an IRA, consider using the funds to purchase a rental home. This puts the home in your tax-sheltered portfolio, allowing you to defer taxes on any earnings made regarding the home.
If your IRA owns your rental property, your rental income and capital gains remain tax-deferred, just like any other assets you’d own. The money sits in your IRA until you’re of retirement age and can withdraw the funds. As you withdraw them, you’ll pay your current tax bracket rate, which most people assume will be lower than their tax bracket today.
Again, there’s no guarantee you’ll be in a lower tax bracket or that this will help your tax situation. Talk with your tax advisor to determine if this would benefit you.
Qualifying to Use Your IRA for Your Rental Properties
Offsetting your taxes or deferring them with your IRA is another option anyone can use if they meet the following:
You must not receive any cash in hand before you hit retirement age
Let your earnings grow tax-free until you withdraw them
You can’t withdraw funds until you are 59 ½, or you’ll pay a 10% penalty plus taxes
Time the Sale Date
This option requires careful planning, but if you time the sale date during a year when you have little taxable income, you may be in a much lower tax bracket and will lower the taxes you owe.
It’s great to time this in a year when you don’t have active income, and your passive income is minimal too. This works well during the years when you retire, but don’t withdraw from your retirement account yet - you still have enough money saved to live off of for the year, so you limit your tax liability by lowering your tax bracket.
The IRS Encourages Long-Term Investments
Today the IRS encourages long-term investments by offering incentives to investors who buy and hold versus those who buy, fix, and flip.
They do this by offering depreciation write-offs, operating expense write-offs, and lower tax brackets for long-term capital gains. If you keep your property, rent it out, and then sell it, you’ll likely pay a lower amount of taxes because of the incentives the IRS offers.
How to Sell Your Rental Property for the Most Money
Of course, everyone wants to make the most money possible on their investment property. That happens when you sell to the right audience. Selling a rental property can take longer because there is a smaller target market in your area.
Instead, using a platform that advertises your property for sale countrywide and helps buyers get as much information as possible about the property sight-unseen helps increase your chances of selling the property fast and for the highest price.
One of the best ways to sell your rental property, especially if you have an active lease on the property and want to sell, is Roofstock Marketplace.
Roofstock is a platform that brings together buyers and sellers of investment properties. Sellers benefit by marketing to the audience of hundreds of thousands of people and with a lower commission price of just 3%. Roofstock also does all the legwork, providing buyers with plenty of information about the home’s condition, features, fair market value, rent, and cost analysis.
Buyers benefit by having a larger pool of homes to consider when investing in real estate. Rather than buying in your area only, which may be high cost or not have a great rental market, buyers can invest anywhere in the country with the help of Roofstock and its partner property management companies.
Time Selling Your Rental Property Well
The key to walking away from a rental property sale with as much money as possible is to work with your tax advisor to determine which of the above methods are right for you.
For example, not everyone will benefit from a Like-Kind Exchange, especially if you’re trying to get out of real estate investing and enjoy your retirement. The same is true of turning the property into a primary residence - the timing may not be right for you in that respect.
Go over all options with your tax advisor to see which option offers the greatest benefit. Which option allows you to get the most money for your home and keep the most money in your pocket after paying Uncle Sam?
The IRS must know about the sale of your property, but with the right steps, you can minimize your tax liability and walk out of the transaction with more money in your pocket. When you’re ready to sell, check out Roofstock Marketplace to get the most money for your property.
