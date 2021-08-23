CHARLOTTE – ZOM Living has delivered its first project in Charlotte.
Hazel SouthPark is a luxury mixed-use, midrise development with 203 apartment homes. Since opening, it has attracted working professionals, young families and empty-nesters seeking luxury apartment living with 50% of the units already leased.
The development offers a vast range of living options, including townhomes, flats and walkup-style homes with units ranging from 586 to 2,718 square feet. The property includes 14,000 square feet of street-level retail space, 9,400 square feet of amenities and an attached parking garage.
“This is an exciting project for us because Hazel is bringing lifestyle living to Charlotte’s popular SouthPark neighborhood, helping to meet the demand for upscale, highly amenitized rentals,” said Darryl Hemminger, senior vice president of ZOM Living. “We continue to expand our footprint in the Southeast region and strengthen our national portfolio in cities fueled by population and employment growth with Charlotte marking our latest delivery.”
The newly opened community features upscale amenities including a rooftop pool with poolside cabanas, an indoor/outdoor rooftop lounge, al-fresco dining room, outdoor gas grills and billiards tables, 24-hour fitness studio, onsite massage room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pet spa with wash stations.
All street level retail has been leased and will include restaurants, fitness concepts and a spa.
Units at Hazel SouthPark range from studios to one, two and three bedrooms and feature gourmet kitchens equipped with Liebherr refrigerators with bioFresh technology, spacious closets, oversized terraces, marble counter tops, built-in wet bars, and frameless, glass front showers with inbuilt soaking tubs.
Rental rates at the property range from $1,475 to $7,900, with an average rental rate of $3,108 per door.
Smart home features include electric car charging stations, EcoBee thermostats with voice control technology, Brilliant home technology and keyless electronic entry locks.
On the web: www.hazelSouthParkcharlottenc.com
