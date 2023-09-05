Yiasou Greek Festival marks major milestone

CHARLOTTE – Parishioners of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral will celebrate the 45th annual Yiasou Greek Festival on Sept. 8, 9 and 10.
The family-friendly weekend features authentic Greek cuisine, homemade pastries, live traditional music, and dancing, as well as shopping and cultural exhibits, on the church grounds of 600 East Blvd.
One of Charlotte’s most anticipated cultural events, the Yiasou Greek Festival will be the last major event of a yearlong celebration before the Cathedral’s Centennial Anniversary on Sept. 23. The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 8, with a historical marker dedication.
Festival visitors can sample a variety of Greek specialties, from souvlaki and spanakopites to Greek pizzas and pastichio.
Patrons can try homemade desserts like koulourakia twisted butter cookies) and loukoumades, the popular honey drizzled doughnuts, or visit the kafenio tent for Greek coffee and frappe. A drive-thru is accessible and kid-friendly menu options are available.
Live entertainment is the centerpiece of the festival and takes place on three stages. Dance performances are scheduled throughout the weekend, presented by members of Holy Trinity’s folk dance program. Two live bands will be on site, including Notes of Nostalgia, a traditional Greek band. Dance lessons will also be offered for free.
Festival-goers can browse a wide variety of specialty vendors, selling everything from Greek art to clothing and imported groceries, and enjoy guided Greek wine tasting led by local experts. Younger patrons can enjoy Children’s Playland with rides, face painting and concessions.
Visitors can also step into the historic cathedral for a guided tour of its Byzantine iconography and architecture as well as a lecture on the history of Greeks in Charlotte. Built in 1954, the cathedral is the center of the Holy Trinity community’s religious life.
