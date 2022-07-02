CHARLOTTE – Solid Waste Services’ yard waste collection service has resumed its normal weekly collection schedule after several employee recruitment events.
In April, Solid Waste Services alerted residents the yard waste collection program was delayed because of staffing shortages. As of July 4, Solid Waste Services has sufficient staffing to resume weekly yard waste collection as scheduled.
Residents are asked to follow these yard waste preparation guidelines:
• Place yard waste at the curb by 6 a.m. on the scheduled collection day.
• Use only paper yard waste bags or reusable containers weighing no more than 75 pounds when preparing leaves and grass clippings for yard waste collection. Limbs and branches may be placed in bags or reusable containers.
• Limbs and branches should be no more than 5 feet in length and 4 inches in diameter.
• Piles of limbs and branches should be no more than 5 feet long and 3 feet high. There should be at least 2 feet between each
pile.
• Do not tie limbs.
• Logs must be less than 4 inches in diameter.
• Tree stumps will not be collected.
Visit the Solid Waste Services website for more details.
Fourth of July collection schedule
Solid Waste Services will operate on a normal schedule the week of July 4 to 8. Solid Waste Services will collect trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk items on Monday, July 4.
Residents are also encouraged to register for Solid Waste Services text messages to receive up-to-the-minute collection service notices. Residents who would like to receive updates regarding impacts to their collection service can text their day of service to 73224. For example, if their collection day is Thursday, they would text “Thursday” to 73224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.