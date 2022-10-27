CHARLOTTE – Family-owned Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is opening its first store in Charlotte this month at 5335 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Suite 300.
Rockler offers a year-round calendar of hands-on woodworking classes as well as exclusive lines of hardware, tools, supplies and innovative products used to build furniture, cabinets and other woodworking projects.
The 10,919-square-foot shop – the Minnesota-based company’s 42nd store in the country — will showcase thousands of products, plus a classroom used for courses that woodworkers and DIYers of all skill levels can take to learn or enhance their woodworking skills. The classes are led by the store's staff who can help class participants make items like pens, bowls, cheeseboards, and many other projects that serve as great experiences and gifts.
“Charlotte is a great city with a strong woodworking community, and we are excited to be a new resource to help woodworkers and DIY’ers with their projects,” said Joe Kester, Rockler’s vice president of retail. “Rockler prides itself on providing an inviting store experience with experts in-store who can help customers find the right high-quality products for their projects, as well as their lumber needs.”
The Rockler store will feature a Hardwood Lumber Outlet, a specialty space designed to make shopping for hardwood lumber more consumer friendly. The lumber outlet includes a selection of boards, slabs, plywood, veneer and turning blanks suitable for quality woodworking and DIY projects. Rockler’s staff can help customers plan their materials list and select the right species and size, plus cut boards to length for free. If additional milling is desired, the staff can also rip or plane the lumber to the desired size for a small fee.
Rockler has developed more than 1,000 unique products for woodworkers and routinely introduces new tools, jigs, hardware, and workshop fixtures.
