CHARLOTTE – Ted Wolfe has been appointed as president of TowneBank Charlotte.
Wolfe brings more than 30 years of industry experience to TowneBank, including nearly two decades of commercial and corporate banking in the Charlotte market.
Over the course of his career, Wolfe has been active in his community, volunteering and serving on the board of directors for numerous organizations, including Junior Achievement, the Salvation Army and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs. He is also active with his church and as a volunteer coach for youth basketball.
He will be based at the SouthPark location on Carnegie Boulevard.
“Ted has an accomplished career and extensive experience in finance and leadership,” said Billy Foster, president of TowneBank Central Virginia and the Carolinas. “As president, he will lead efforts to strengthen our presence and impact in the fast-growing Charlotte market. He has the admiration of our team already.”
TowneBank entered the Charlotte market in 2018 through the acquisition of Paragon Bank. The community-minded bank has opened offices in SouthPark, Myers Park and Ballantyne.
“For the better part of a year, we have looked for the right person to join and lead our Charlotte family,” said Bob Aston, executive chairman of TowneBank. “Ted is the ideal mix of professionalism and passion. He understands the people-first approach at TowneBank, and our focus on serving others and enriching lives.”
