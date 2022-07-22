CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College and Wingate University are launching the Gateway to Wingate program – a new pathway to a bachelor’s degree for Central Piedmont students that will expand college access.
Wingate University and Central Piedmont have entered into an agreement to improve transfer student access and success through a collaborative baccalaureate degree-completion program. The agreement is designed to give academically qualified Central Piedmont students a seamless admissions process, high-quality academic advising and affordable access to a baccalaureate degree program at Wingate. Central Piedmont students can enter the program as soon as the start of the 2022 fall semester in August. A separate agreement provides a pathway for qualified Central Piedmont students to enter Wingate’s Doctorate of Pharmacy program, which has facilities in Wingate and in Hendersonville.
“We are excited and honored to announce this public-private partnership, knowing it will be a great benefit to Central Piedmont students who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree,” said Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont president. “We are thrilled to offer this option and pathway to our students who will grow and thrive at Wingate, where they will enjoy smaller class sizes, superb advising, excellent teaching, and a supportive campus community.
“At the same time, this transfer pathway is a wonderful example of higher education partners in the Charlotte region working together to broaden access to a bachelor’s degree and greater opportunities beyond,” Deitemeyer added.
Gateway to Wingate students who complete an Associate in Science, Associate in Arts, or Associate in Fine Arts at Central Piedmont with a cumulative grade-point average of 2.50, and are in good academic standing, will be guaranteed admission to Wingate University.
When enrolled, Gateway to Wingate students will receive access to student success services, collaborative academic advising, collaborative financial aid counseling, collaborative career counseling and long-term planning for admission and preparation for Wingate University graduate programs, free of charge. Gateway to Wingate students also are eligible for the Gateway Scholarship. Gateway Scholarship recipients will pay no more than $2,500 per year in tuition at Wingate.
“Our state needs two million people with postsecondary degrees or certificates by 2030, and that won’t happen unless colleges of all stripes work together,” said Dr. Rhett Brown, president of Wingate University. “That’s why we couldn’t be more pleased to have this opportunity to work with Central Piedmont to break down barriers — whether cost, transferability or time-to-degree — so students get the support they need to prepare for the careers they want. We look forward to opening the door for associate-degree holders to build on the success they’ve already achieved at Central Piedmont.”
More than 80 Central Piedmont students have transferred to Wingate since 2018. Both institutions expect this number to grow significantly with the launch of the Gateway to Wingate program.
