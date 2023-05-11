CHARLOTTE – Whole Pet Veterinary Hospital opened May 1 in 2,834 square feet of space in the McMullen Creek market at 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road.
The full-service small animal hospitals provide integrative and advanced, holistic medicine. Whole Pet Veterinary Hospital has locations in Davidson, Wilmington and the Mountain Island Lake area.
“We are excited to better serve our Charlotte, south Charlotte and South Carolina clients and their pets,” owner Nicole Sheehan said.
Rebecca Herron, of MPV Properties, represented the tenant. Tina Long, of Brixmor Property Group Inc., represented the landlord.
