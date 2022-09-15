CHARLOTTE – “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” kicked off a national tour Sept. 8 in Kentucky and is expected to roll into Ovens Auditorium on Sept. 19.
The new live stage show is the one-and-only way fans can experience the game show outside of Sony Pictures Studios.
Mark L. Walberg – longtime host of PBS’s “Antique Roadshow” – and “American Idol” standout Clay Aiken joined the production as rotating show hosts on the upcoming 60+ date tour. Walberg will host the Charlotte show.
“Like most of America, I’ve been a Wheel fan for decades! Being able to bring America’s Game to your hometown is truly a dream come true,” said Mark L. Walberg. “I can’t wait to celebrate ‘Wheel of Fortune’ with fans from all over the country and as a bonus, help to make you all winners.”
Alongside Walberg and Aiken, actress Kalpana Pot joins the show as the touring co-host. LA Dodgers stadium host and long-time radio personality Dave Styles joins the cast as the show announcer.
At “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” guests can try out to go on stage. Players will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzleboard to win prizes, including up to $10,000 in cash, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show. Hundreds of audience members will get in on the action by winning cash and prizes.
Visit WheelofFortuneLive.com for how to earn early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to Spin the Wheel.
