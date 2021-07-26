CHARLOTTE – Around 70 volunteers of the International WeLoveU Foundation partnered with Keep Charlotte Beautiful to hold a cleanup July 25 on Albemarle Road.
In honor of the United Nation’s declaration of the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, WeLoveU is planning cleanups between June and July across the U.S. to restore various ecosystems that have been neglected and damaged due to COVID-19. WeLoveU is making efforts to revive and brighten their communities coming out of the pandemic through the cleanup.
“We’re doing this united effort to clean up waste and debris accumulated during the pandemic. While air pollution went down during COVID-19, household waste increased, and there is a lot more litter and pollution on land and in public spaces,” said Kathryn Horne, a volunteer of the WeLoveU Foundation. “We’re hopeful that through these cleanups, we can enhance the livelihood of our communities and that our neighbors and peers can feel encouraged to join us in the movement to restore our ecosystems across America to combat climate change.”
Keep America Beautiful reported 24 billion pieces of litter on the side of highways and 26 billion pieces of litter along waterways in 2020. Different factors have added to the rise in pollution and litter during the pandemic such as an increase in single-use plastics and PPE, shipping materials as online shopping became more prevalent and plastic food packaging.
On the web: www.weloveuusa.org
