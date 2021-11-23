CHARLOTTE – Invigory Holistic Wellness & Sports Recovery Studio recently presented Atrium Health Levine Children’s with a gift of $5,000 to benefit the hospital’s Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, and Blood and Marrow Transplant Center, one of the most respected childhood cancer, blood disorder and BMT programs in the Southeast.
“The generous support of community partners like The Invigory helps to ensure that children and adolescents fighting cancer have access, through our Developmental Therapeutics Program, to leading-edge treatments and therapies,” said Kellie McGregor, development director for Atrium Health Foundation. “With the availability of Phase I and Phase II clinical research trials right here in our back yard, new medical discoveries are being made every day that bring health, hope, and healing to all patients treated at Levine Children’s.”
The Invigory, which opened its doors in August 2018, is one of numerous small businesses that continue to give back to the community.
“Although we are a small business coming out of the thick of COVID-19, we feel the need to strengthen our community is even greater than any challenge we have or will face,” owner Helen Daly said. “We strive to partner with, and take part in, charitable efforts every month; fighting childhood cancer is a cause that hits close to home for our staff and members. So, in light of September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we were drawn to Levine Children’s, as we want to ensure all of the children within our community have access to the most promising cancer treatments as well as the most compassionate, comprehensive support during their treatments.”
Need a recharge?
Invigory Holistic Wellness & Sports Recovery Studio is located at 7314 Waverly Walk Ave.
