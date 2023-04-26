CHARLOTTE – Waverly invites the community to unwind and shop during its Waverly Wine Walk.
The walks will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. May 4 and 11 at the shopping center, located at Providence and Ardrey Kell roads.
Participants can find specials, discounts, swag and giveaways from participating merchants while also helping out a couple of area charities.
Tickets cost $20 at https://www.waverlyclt.com/waverly-wine-walk/. Proceeds support the Humane Society of Charlotte and Claire’s Army.
Waverly is home to several retailers, including Athleta, Fab’rik, Ivy & Leo, Leenie Rae Boutique, Mainstream Boutique, Scout & Molly’s and Urbane South. It also features restaurants like Bagel Boys, Chuy’s, Firehouse Subs, Foxcroft Wine Co. and The Porter’s House.
Shoppers may find some perks during the walk at service-based businesses like Modern Salon & Spa, Polished, The Invigory and The Lash Lounge.
