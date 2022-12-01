CHARLOTTE – Waltonwood Senior Living invites the public to its popular “Home for the Holidays” open house events at its 12 properties.
Waltonwood communities provide numerous services and care options while offering the comforts of a carefree and maintenance-free lifestyle. Waltonwood communities support various lifestyle options, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services, with locations in Michigan, North Carolina and Virginia.
During the Home for the Holidays events, guests will experience interactive seasonal cooking demonstrations, food stations featuring a variety of gourmet treats, including seasonal soups and appetizers, and a hot chocolate station. Guests also can create culinary crafts to take home for their holiday gift-giving. This year’s crafts include the Spirit of the Season Stove Potpourri and Chocolate Pecan Cookie Jars. Guests will also meet staff and tour the communities.
“Our open house events showcase Waltonwood’s attention to luxury living by highlighting our exceptional culinary experience,” said Kara Terreault-Triplett, regional director of culinary services for Waltonwood. “Our dining service is unique because we perform tableside cooking demonstrations and present weekly live-action stations for residents to enjoy. The items featured during the open house events are just a sampling of some of the tasty foods we offer in our communities. We are redefining senior living with sophisticated dining and high-quality food that meets the nutritional needs of residents while also exceeding their expectations of what senior living dining can be.”
Each senior living community has an in-house, dedicated pastry chef who will show off sweet treats, too. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a hands-on activity and take home one of Waltonwood’s signature caramel apple pies.
“The holiday season is about giving back, and here at Waltonwood, we want to treat the public to a taste of what residents enjoy each day at our communities,” said Sara Bailey, senior regional director of sales. “Delivery of exceptional hospitality is our priority. From the moment residents and guests are greeted at the reception desk to when they head back to their homes or apartments at night, our goal is to provide an unforgettable experience. From the culinary offerings to various programs to choose from, there is something for all residents to enjoy. We are excited for the public to experience our warm atmosphere, meet our friendly staff and discover what it’s like to call Waltonwood home.”
Want to go?
This event is free and open to the public. Register in advance.
• Tuesday, Dec. 6: Waltonwood Cotswold | 5215 Randolph Road, Charlotte| 11:30 am to 1:30 pm | 704-496-9310
• Thursday, Dec. 8: Waltonwood Providence | 11945 Providence Road, Charlotte | 2 to 4 pm | 704-246-8670
