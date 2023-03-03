CHARLOTTE – Waltonwood locations in Charlotte celebrated Read Across America Day on March 2 by inviting children to bond with residents over Dr. Suess books.
Waltonwood Cotswold residents read “Wally The Wandering Wallaby's Around The World Adventure" to third-graders from Charlotte Jewish Day School. Students took a turn reading one of their Dr. Seuss favorites, “You're Only Old Once!" Students were given a goodie bag with themed gifts from another country as well as a passport they could get stamped from each resident in the senior living community.
Waltonwood Providence welcomed children from Kiddie Academy in one of their first field trips since the pandemic. They gathered for a reading of “If You Give A Mouse A Cookie” read by two residents that got to reminisce on when they taught at a daycare and elementary school. Children also colored a fun hat while residents walked around and got to know them.
