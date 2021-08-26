CHARLOTTE – Waltonwood Cotswold collected supplies during the summer months for Billingsville-Cotswold Elementary School.
The senior living community hopes the donation will help teachers and students start the year well and save money in the process.
“After the events of the past year and half, it’s difficult for anyone to deny the incredible dedication teachers have for their students,” said Eric Davis, executive director of Waltonwood Cotswold. “The supply drive provides us the opportunity to say thank you to educators for all they do and help to alleviate the burden that can come from prepping their classrooms. Our hope is that we can help Billingsville-Cotswold start the new year off right and that the local community will come alongside us in making this possible.”
