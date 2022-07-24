CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease Oct. 22 at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The event raises awareness and funding for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Presented by Sharon Towers, the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte at Truist Field. Check-in opens at 9 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies the solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 356,000 caregivers.
Visit act.alz.org/charlotte or call 800-272-3900 to sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte.
