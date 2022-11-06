CHARLOTTE – More than 2,250 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at Truist Field on Oct. 22.
Participants raised over $596,000 to fund Alzheimer's care, support and research programs.
Team Cadwalader was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $47,000. The other top fundraising teams include Sharon Towers ($39,605) and Senior Living Communities ($17,380).
On walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s – their personal reasons to end the disease.
The event's activities were emceed by meteorologist Tara Lane and anchor Ann Wyatt Little, of Queen City News as well as Ramona Holloway and Matt Harris from Mix 107.9. Each participated because of their personal connections to Alzheimer's.
“We appreciate everyone involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter. “Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s and 356,000 caregivers that we care and we are committed to fight to end this disease.”
The association is continuing to raise money and awareness with a goal to raise $910,000 by the end of the year. Donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/charlotte.
