CHARLOTTE – Chiara Callahan, of Charlotte, understands how difficult It is to leave an abusive relationship because she’s lived the experience.
She found the strength to escape her abuser, and this year she’ll walk at Walk A Mile 2022 with Safe Alliance on May 14 to help fellow survivors access the resources they need.
“I walk not only for myself as a survivor but for all others to raise awareness about different types of abuse and help survivors find resources to find the strength to leave,” Chiara said
The Walk A Mile 2022 raises awareness about resources for Mecklenburg County survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The event starts at 9 a.m. May 14 at NoDa Brewing Company.
Visit https://walkamile.swell.givesto register to walk and start a fundraising campaign.
Safe Alliance provides hope and healing to those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.
