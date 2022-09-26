CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission conducted an HGTV-style makeover of six recovery living buildings for men and women in the nonprofit’s addiction recovery programs.
More than 150 volunteers from Lowe’s, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Eight Eleven Group, RSM, JW Marriott, The Loving Group, SPX FLOW, Hope Vibes, SEFL, True Homes, Turbo-Kleen, Sweet Lew’s BBQ, Camp North End, Sysco, Charlotte Community ToolBank and Anchor of Hope helped complete the outdoor makeover for the new Rachel St. Recovery Living space.
Volunteers painted buildings, stained a 280-foot fence, installed a basketball goal and built a play set.
"Charlotte Rescue Mission and our partners are providing a living space that makes the residents feel appreciated, loved and equal to the effort they are putting into their sobriety journey – because they matter and we care,” said the Rev. Tony Marciano, president and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission. “We are so excited about this project and what it will mean to the people we serve.”
