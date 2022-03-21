CHARLOTTE – Maegan and Jimmy Giler were high school sweethearts and are now proud parents and business partners. It was in 2017 when they decided to go out on their own and start Viva Electric.
“We are one big family,” Maegan said. “We care greatly about our employees, about our clientele, and we want to just light up everyone’s life. We want to do what we can to make everyone’s lives better.”
Viva Electric has opened locations in Lake Norman, Charlotte, Greenville, Wilmington and Raleigh since its inception in 2017 and has plans to continue growing.
In 2020, only 2.4% of electricians were women and only 9.5% of electrical contracting businesses were owned by women, according to a Kerry Hannon article in the New York Times.
Viva Electric is proud to be part of that 9.5% percent. Viva Electric works with and supports women in the trades not only during International Women’s Month but every month of the year.
Maegan is not the only woman on the leadership team at Viva Electric.
Michelle Cooke works as operations director. She echoes the company vision of wanting to make Viva a place where employees and customers feel like family.
Viva Electric is proud to work with women in the trades, creating opportunities for women to establish successful careers and work with their hands. The firm is searching for electricians to join the team.
Visit http://www.tinyurl.com/applytovivaelectric if you are interested in a career with Viva Electric.
