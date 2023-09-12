CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County made a mistake by converting a basketball court into three pickleball courts at Sheffield Park but I think the parks and recreation department deserves a pat on the back for listening to community feedback and quickly offering a solution.
As the parks and recreation department prepared to resurface the courts at Sheffield Park, it received a request from a neighborhood association to add pickleball courts and tree plantings for shade, according to Director Lee Jones.
“The department explores possible court conversions during the resurfacing process to meet evolving neighborhood demand, demonstrated need and/or regional distribution of our amenities,” Jones told county commissioners on Sept. 6.
Sheffield Park, located in the Eastway area of Charlotte, had one full basketball court and two half-courts. It also had a tennis court that pickleball players used by putting tape down to mark their sport’s boundaries.
Parks staff considered adding pickleball lines to the tennis courts but wanted to avoid conflicts between players of the two sports.
“Removing the tennis courts at Sheffield Park would completely remove tennis as an amenity within this area of east Charlotte,” Jones said, noting the closest outdoor pickleball courts were at Pearl Street Park and Freedom Park.
Replacing the full basketball court, on the other hand, generated pushback, prompting the parks and recreation department to move toward a process of community engagement that is more “equitable, comprehensive and inclusive.”
Jones told commissioners the department planned on having an engagement session within 30 days to talk about adding a full basketball court to the park within 90 days.
Commissioner Mark Jerrell said this was not an issue without a solution.
“Both amenities can co-exist,” Jerrell said of basketball and pickleball. “I want to thank the director because it’s so important for us when we have a miss – if it’s unintentional, we still have to own it. You stood here tonight and you owned it and on behalf of the community I appreciate that.”
There are always bigger issues
I think it’s important to highlight discussions like this but I also wanted to address remarks made by Commissioner Arthur Griffin toward the end of the meeting related to this issue.
Griffin said half of the county’s budget goes to education, yet they can’t figure out how to prepare people for 21st century jobs. He also pointed to the county’s role in appointing people to the hospital authority but can’t get providers to find a way to better serve people without access to health care. He encouraged colleagues to join him in finding those answers.
“We do a lot of work for individuals and small groups but look at what more we can do to improve the outcome, the access and opportunity for a lot more citizens in Mecklenburg County,” Griffin said. “I know we have the capacity to do it. This is my hometown. Just like we have a lot of emotion around pickleball and basketball, we can have a lot of emotion around trying to help people have better access to quality of life.”
Griffin has the right sentiment in trying to rally his colleagues around bigger issues but he runs the risk of minimizing an entire neighborhood’s concerns.
The issue of pickleball and basketball was important enough for neighbor Matt Walsh to join the meeting virtually at 2 a.m. from France as he was climbing a literal mountain. It was also important enough for Sharon Ford to attend her first county meeting.
“It’s kind of humbling seeing what you all do,” Ford told them. “I should get more engaged.”
These are people who live near Sheffield Park. They see the impact it has on their neighborhood. And the issue at this point is not complicated. You either replace an existing court or you build a new one.
But the issues of improving educational outcomes and providing access to health care have proven much more complex and maybe too intimidating for most people, especially when you have so many new people moving to Charlotte everyday.
Plus, I have seen multiple occasions where a south Charlotte neighborhood will come out to a meeting (school redistricting comes to mind) only for an elected official to tell them they can’t support their plea because they represent the greater community. Or a leader will minimize the issue that a neighborhood cares about in order to prop up their issue.
I think we have to give more credit to people who care enough about their community to stand up in front of a bunch of strangers and give a two-minute speech. They may not have the answer for achievement gaps but maybe with a little encouragement they can offer some feedback.
If I’m Griffin, I’m going to that community engagement meeting for the pickleball and basketball courts and I’m listening. Then I would approach key people in that meeting and ask them how they feel about my issue and what it would take to get involved.
