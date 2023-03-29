It’s been a busy month here at Charlotte Media Group.
We returned to Christ Covenant Church on March 16 to host our Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo. The expo had about 30 vendor booths, two breakout sessions and some munchies for breakfast and lunch. My favorite part was learning about some of the vacation trends from Mann Travels and serving chicken tenders from Burger 21 on the lunch line.
Speaking of food, we launched Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork tournament brackets on March 24 for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly and Union County Weekly. Sixty-four restaurants from those two areas were seeded largely based on the number of their Facebook followers. Readers voted for the first round of match-ups from Friday to Tuesday. The second-round voting should be ready to go by March 31. We haven’t forgotten about South Charlotte Weekly. We’ll likely schedule that tournament bracket around the time of the NBA Playoffs since there are so many restaurants in the area.
You may have noticed some different fonts in the newspaper lately. For three of the last four weeks, we have been using the design team at our sister newspaper in Houston, Texas. Even though they use different fonts and design styles, it’s a necessary step to free me up from the layout desk to write more for the website, www.thecharlotteweekly.com. I’m looking forward to no longer pulling all-nighters on Tuesdays.
This week’s edition marks the first produced by our new printer, which may result in a slightly different look and texture to the newspaper. We’ll keep our eye on print quality and make any adjustments for next week.
Thanks for your continued support of the newspaper.
