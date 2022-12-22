Vending machine provides boost to Charlotte, global charities

CHARLOTTE – Nearly 3,600 people visited the Light the World Mobile Giving vending machine to make donations from Dec. 13 to 17 at the Promenade on Providence.
People inserted their credit cards into the bright red vending machine to donate 1,630 jars of peanut butter, 493 pillows and blankets, 199 weeks of groceries, 79 cooking supply kits and 45 beds with bedding to local charities like Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays and the Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency.
The community also helped regional and global charities through the purchase of 2,025 chickens, 239 healthy snack kits, 204 goats, 169 basketballs, 158 diaper and wipes packages and eight strollers.
Since 2017, Giving Machines have been placed in select cities throughout the world, raising more than $15.1 million for charitable organizations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.