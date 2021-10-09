BOILING SPRINGS – Gardner-Webb selected Charlotte-based Varsity Partners to revitalize the university’s athletic brand. This project encompasses brand development for uniforms, gear, logos and identity material.
“As we elevate our expectations for Runnin’ Bulldog athletics and gain additional national exposure for our teams, it is essential that fans everywhere recognize and respect our brand,” GWU President William Downs said. “With this new initiative, Gardner-Webb will sharpen its image on the fields of competition, in our merchandizing, and in the media coverage of our student-athletes. With such a rich sports heritage, GWU deserves a fresh, unique, and powerful look…one worthy of our fiercely competitive mascot, the bulldog. From Varsity Partners we will be asking for nothing less than a ‘Wow!’ every time our athletes step out and represent this great university.”
Varsity Partners has worked with the likes of the University of Georgia, Carnival Cruise Line, celebrity chef Guy Fieri, and the Jay Bilas Skills Camp. The Gardner-Webb project will be led by Varsity Chief Executive Officer and Partner Tim Rebich and Chief Creative Officer Nick Irwin.
“Brands are a reflection of the people who surround them, so this process and design output are only strengthened by the involvement and input of those who are proud to be Runnin’ Bulldogs,” Rebich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.