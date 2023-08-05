Urban League of Central Carolinas honors Diorio, BofA exec

CHARLOTTE – Urban League of Central Carolinas celebrated 45 years of economic empowerment at its annual gala Aug. 4 at the Charlotte Marriott City Center.
Newly appointed President and CEO Robyn Lake Hamilton shared her vision for bringing communities together. In doing so, the Urban League recognized and presented Whitney M. Young, Jr. Awards to D. Steve Boland, Bank of America chief administrative officer, and Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio.
“Dena Diorio’s thoughtful leadership has been so vital to the quality of life we want to create for those the Urban League serves and the underserved community,” said Kinneil Coltman, chair of the Urban League board. “Her commitment to ensuring that individuals have workforce training and connections to jobs that provide a livable wage, access to affordable housing, and so much more, makes her a true champion and advocate for economic mobility.”
Coltman said Boland’s focus on eliminating barriers to inequality aligns with Urban League’s mission to empower communities.
“Steve Boland has played a pivotal role in creating investment opportunities to enrich communities of color through both his leadership roles at Bank of America and the work he does with nonprofit organizations, including the National Urban League Board,” Coltman said. “He is an unwavering advocate for Black and diverse talent and understands the power that comes from advancing racial equality and economic opportunity.”
The award is given in memory of the Civil Rights leader and former National Urban League head, to honor people who demonstrate leadership and support for the Black community through service and investment. Previous recipients include Eugene Woods, Alma Adams, Malcomb Coley and Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown.
The Urban League of Central Carolinas also presented Community Leadership Awards to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Central Division Bike Unit and the Mad Miles Run Club.
“The CMPD Central Bike Division are often unsung heroes who help maintain safety in some of our city’s busiest areas,” Hamilton said. “And the Mad Miles Run Club is a force to be reckoned with. They chose to take selfless steps to impact the health of thousands during the pandemic and have created a movement in our community. Both were chosen for their investment in the well-being of individuals and families in Charlotte-Mecklenburg.”
