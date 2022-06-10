CHARLOTTE – The Untappd Beer Festival will offer the opportunity to sample beers from more than 100 breweries featured on the Untappd app while listening to live music.
The event takes place 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or 5:30 to 10 p.m. June 18 at American Legion Memorial Stadium. General admission tickets cost $60. A VIP experience, which includes an extra hour of drinking and other perks, costs $150.
A portion of the proceeds will go to Ales for ALS, a campaign in which breweries donate to ALS research.
Some of the Charlotte-area breweries participating are Artisanal Brewing Ventures, Devil's Logic, Legion Brewing Company, Lenny Boy Brewing Co, Midnight Mulligan Brewing, NoDa Brewing Company, Protagonist Beer, Red Clay Ciderworks, Resident Culture Brewing Company, Seaboard Brewing (Matthews), Southern Range Brewing (Waxhaw) and The DreamChaser’s Brewery (Waxhaw)
On the web: https://festivals.untappd.com/
