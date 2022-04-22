GREENVILLE, S.C. – United Community Bank is relocating its SouthPark branch to 4777 Sharon Road.
The bank will also move its Commercial Banking, Mortgage, and Wealth Management executives to the adjacent office space, uniting all consumer and commercial services in one location.
The branch is expected to open before the end of May. The executive office will open later this year.
“We are excited about our rapid growth in Charlotte. We believe that bringing the entire Charlotte-based team together, in this convenient and highly-visible location, will be well received by our commercial and retail customers, as well as our employees,” said Doug Bowman, Charlotte market president for United Community Bank. “Our investment in this full-service banking center aligns perfectly with the relationship-based banking experience we provide our clients.”
Among the enhancements customers will find at the new SouthPark banking center will be a drive-up Interactive Teller Machine. The ITM extends branch hours by providing customers with access to a banker until 6 p.m on weekdays and until noon on Saturday.
United Community Bank has seven branches in the Charlotte area.
