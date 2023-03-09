CHARLOTTE – Philip Sanford watched his mother go through treatment for stage IV colon cancer while in high school. Her advocacy on behalf of colon cancer patients still resonates with him.
“She used her strong voice and knowledge to spread her message on behalf of other young parents, who did not have a voice or knowledge,” Sanford said. “That’s where I first started thinking about advocacy myself.”
Nearly 20 years after his mother’s death, Sanford serves as the lead on Charlotte’s local planning committee for Get Your Rear in Gear. The event will unite patients, caregivers, friends, family, runners, walkers and volunteers in the fight against colon cancer March 25 at First Ward Park.
WBTV anchor Alex Giles will serve as Master of Ceremony. The event will include music, a giant inflatable colon, a timed 5K and an untimed walk.
Atrium Health, Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology and Novant Health are presenting sponsors to Charlotte’s event, with over $1 million having gone back to local grant programs for colon cancer screenings for uninsured or underinsured patients, patient support groups and living cost grants.
"Get Your Rear in Gear events bring the colorectal cancer community together to support one another," said Chris Evans, president of the Colon Cancer Coalition. "Events like these give patients, survivors, caregivers and other loved ones the chance to connect with others living the shared experience of a colorectal cancer diagnosis while helping create awareness for this very treatable disease.”
Sanford wants to ensure his neighbors know the signs and symptoms of colon cancer and are getting screened.
“We’re here to work together to save as many folks as possible,” Sanford said.
