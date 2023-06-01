The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 25 to 31:
• Ala Azteca Butcher Shop, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 90
Violations include: Cleaned pans were moved to sink with dirty drain board; carnitas were not reheated properly; covered stainless steel pans of beans were not cooled cold enough; beans and beef stir fry in steam wells for 2.5 hours weren’t held hot enough; and opened packages of deli ham in display case and six pans of cooked rice in walk-in cooler didn’t have date marks.
• KFC, 13900 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• McDonald's, 303 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 97
• Scooter's Coffee, 5859 U.S. 74 – 97.5
• Zaxby's, 13967 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Eagle Chase Snack Bar, 3215 Brantley Road – 95.5
• Benton Crossroads Grill, 6004 Concord Hwy. – 97
• Carniceria Morelos, 1510 Miller St. – 92.5
• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91.5
• Charley’s Philly Steaks, 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92
• Community Mart, 1002 South Rocky River Road – 94.5
• Crossroads Diner, 4218 N.C. 218 East – 92
• Food Lion (deli), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 98
• Food Lion (meat market), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 99
• Franklin Court Grille, 232 E. Franklin St. – 95
• Fresh Chef Restaurant Steven's Mill, 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 91
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7800 J Stevens Mill Road – 97
• Mcdonald's, 14522 Lawyers Road – 92
• Subway, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 94.5
• The Divide Golf Club, 6803 Stevens Mill Road – 98.5
• Hickory Tavern, 6400 Weddington Monroe Road – 92.5
Do you eat lunch outside of Union County. Consider checking out scores in the Matthews-Mint Hill and south Charlotte areas.
