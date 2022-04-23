CHARLOTTE – Asher Queen, a student at UNC Charlotte, won the Leading the Charge electric vehicle decal design competition.
The first-time competition was open to local college students in Mecklenburg County.
Queen’s design will be placed on all Charlotte and Mecklenburg County low-emission vehicles. He will be awarded $5,000.
“I am really excited to have a small part in what the city and county are trying to accomplish and love that they gave college students this opportunity,” Queen said.
In his design, titled “C a Cleaner Future,” Queen angled a stylized green leaf upward at 30 degrees to signify the city’s aspiration to create a zero-carbon fleet by 2030 and the county’s commitment to transition its fleet to net-zero carbon energy sources by 2035.
“We appreciate everyone who participated in the contest and are excited to showcase our commitment to a low-carbon future with Asher’s design on our low-emission vehicles,” said Sarah Hazel, the city’s chief sustainability and resiliency officer. “This partnership between the city, county and a community member is important because air pollution and emissions from transportation know no boundaries and it will take partnership and collaboration to reach ambitious climate goals.”
Erin Stanforth, sustainability & resiliency manager for Mecklenburg County, said Queen’s design shows the city and the county are on a road to a cleaner future.
“Mecklenburg County is committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2035 and reduction in carbon emissions cannot be achieved without effective collaboration between City and County entities,” Stanforth said. “This exciting project highlights student artwork while also bringing attention to our combined pledge to carbon neutrality.”
