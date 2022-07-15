WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12) delivered a speech July 15 on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in support of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify a right to reproductive freedom and abortion care into law.
The legislation comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s holding in Dobbs v. , which overturned the precedent established by Roe v. Wade.
Adams’ remarks are below:
I rise today because I’m damn angry. The Supreme Court’s decision overturning the right to abortion care is fundamentally wrong.
The Supreme Court greenlit forced pregnancy, taking away the right to bodily autonomy from women. Abortion is still health care, and people will still need to access it.
That’s why I’m supporting the Women’s Health Protection Act.
In the wake of the Dobbs decision, we have a state-by-state patchwork that denies women equal protection under the law. While abortion is still legal in my home state of North Carolina, the State of Texas is suing the government to compel women to carry pregnancies to term, even if it kills the mother. The Attorney General of Indiana wants to force rape victims – even 10-yea- old girls – to carry pregnancies to term.
We have a responsibility to stop this draconian overreach by state governments. We got to make reproductive freedom – reproductive freedom – the law of the land.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c5023794/user-clip-rep-alma-adams-floor-speech-supporting-womens-health-protection-act
