U.S. Bank opens SouthPark branch

CHARLOTTE – U.S. Bank celebrated the grand opening of its new SouthPark branch on Feb. 15 at 4525 Sharon Road with a $5,000 contribution to the Harris YMCA.
Since opening its first Charlotte branch at 201 S. Tryon Street in Uptown in fall 2019, the Minneapolis-based bank has added locations in Blakeney (9836 Rea Road) and Pineville (8334 Pineville-Matthews Road).
The SouthPark location marks the largest U.S. Bank branch in Charlotte at nearly 5,000 square feet.
“Our new SouthPark branch places us at the center of one of Charlotte’s most vibrant business, residential and shopping districts, giving us the opportunity to power the potential of even more individuals and small businesses,” said Ashley Cumberbatch, market leader for North Carolina branches. “This new location provides a welcoming environment for customers to sit down with their banker to discuss their financial goals and dreams – and to learn about innovative digital offerings that can make their lives easier.”
Some of the perks of this office include full-service drive-up, private offices, customer support stations, demonstration area and ATM dispensing denominations of customers’ choice,
There’s also a community room for customers, including nonprofits and small businesses, for meetings and gatherings.
U.S. Bank plans to open University City (8420 University City Blvd.) and Huntersville (9145 Sam Furr Road) branches later this year.
