CHARLOTTE – The Leon Levine Foundation appointed Michael Marsicano and Arrington Mixon to its board of directors.
This follows the foundation’s first phase of succession planning after the loss of founder Leon Levine.
“Arrington and Michael bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to TLLF, and we feel very fortunate to get to work with them in this capacity,” President and CEO Tom Lawrence said. “Not only did they know Mr. Levine, but they also had the opportunity to learn about his philanthropic goals directly.”
Marsicano, who served as president and CEO of Foundation For The Carolinas, retired in 2023. Under his guidance, Foundation For The Carolinas became one of the largest community foundations in the U.S., with funds exceeding $7 billion and more than $4.5 billion in grants awarded to nonprofits.
Mixon retired from The Leon Levine Foundation in 2018 and now serves as a director and audit committee chair of TIAA Bank as well as a trustee and audit committee chair of North Carolina Management Trust. Mixon also chairs the Governing Board of Directors and the Investment Committee of Foundation For The Carolinas.
“I have absolutely no doubt that Mr. Levine would be delighted that these two exceedingly qualified leaders have agreed to join The Leon Levine Foundation Board,” board chairman Michael Tarwater said. “Their expertise speaks for itself. I look forward to working with them as we begin building our next phase of philanthropy that Mr. Levine so skillfully planned for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.