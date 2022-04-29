CHARLOTTE – The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte is joining forces with Veritas Community Charter School in the Tryon Hills neighborhood to operate a new Boys & Girls Club.
The new club is set to open on May 2.
The Tryon Hills Boys & Girls Club has most recently operated out of First Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
This new nearby location Veritas Community School will increase capacity of the club substantially, allowing even more families to access the Boys & Girls Clubs after-school and summer programs.
“We’ve served families in the Tryon Hills and Dillehay community for many years,” said Amy Hudson, executive director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte. “This partnership with Veritas Community Charter School will allow us to serve even more families and provide more opportunities. Like Veritas, our goal is to offer a safe place and an enriching experience for as many children in our community as possible. This new partnership will make a tremendous difference in the lives of many people in this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.