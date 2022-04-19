CHARLOTTE – Blue Heel Development received approval from Charlotte City Council on April 18 to redevelop a 4.76-acre, single-family home site off Wade Ardrey Road into a subdivision of triplex and quadplex buildings.
Each of the 28 units will have a two-car garage and driveway, allowing for a total of four spaces.
City staff said the project’s 5.88 units per acre was consistent with surrounding development, which ranged from 4.94 to the west to 6.96 to the east. The proposal previously called for 29 units.
