CHARLOTTE – TreesCharlotte is partnering with Morningstar Properties on a citywide TreeAdoption event that will give away than 800 free trees to Charlotteans.
Nolan Transportation Group is sponsoring the event. Charlotte residents are invited to register for and pick up two free trees and mulch, as well as receive instruction on planting technique and best practices for caring for trees. Volunteers from Morningstar and Nolan Transportation Group will join TreesCharlotte staff and trained TreeMasters to distribute the trees.
The event will take place March 18 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at City of Charlotte Landscape Management, 701 Tuckaseegee Road.
Registration for the event is required and begins at 10 a.m. March 13 and close when trees “sell-out” or at 12:01 a.m. March 16. Participants have the opportunity to select their tree species at registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.