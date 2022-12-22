CHARLOTTE – TreesCharlotte has received a $1 million gift from the C.D. Spangler Foundation in honor of its endowment co-founder, Rolfe Neill.
The gift will go toward the endowment fund established by Neill and current TreesCharlotte Board Chairman Thrus Morton in 2016.
Neill served as publisher of the Charlotte Observer from 1975 to 1997.
He was a member of the TreesCharlotte board of directors from 2012 to 2021 and an early advocate for Charlotte’s tree canopy, working alongside other notable Charlotteans who embraced the vision and mission of TreesCharlotte.
“Most of the things we value or enjoy, we take for granted," Neill said. "Often, they’ve been here when we arrived; we assume ‘somebody’ is taking care. Actually, only a very small number of people are involved in taking care of our trees.”
TreesCharlotte Executive Director Jane Singleton Myers acknowledges the gift honoring Neill comes as both a welcome contribution for TreesCharlotte and an ideal honorarium for a man who has committed his time and energy focused on an often-overlooked part of Charlotte’s cityscape.
“Rolfe’s dedication to our city, the canopy, and TreesCharlotte has been unwavering since the inception of our organization, and we are thrilled that others in the community recognize and appreciate his efforts as much as we do.” Singleton Myers added that other donations in Neill’s honor, including a recent $100,000 gift from Susan & Loy McKeithen, are meaningful to the realization of Neill’s vision for TreesCharlotte.
The TreesCharlotte endowment began in 2016 with a $2 million gift from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation through the combined efforts of Neill and Morton with a goal of reaching $15 million.
With the recent gifts from the C.D. Spangler Foundation and the McKeithens, the endowment fund has surpassed its halfway mark bringing the current total endowment to $8.7 million.
