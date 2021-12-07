CHARLOTTE – In the final TreeAdoption event of the fall season, TreesCharlotte, along with the support of Wells Fargo, will distribute 340 trees to Charlotteans residing in the east side of the city.
Residents of 28205, 28212, 28215 and 28227 zip codes can receive two free trees and two free bags of mulch at the event, which takes place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at TreesCharlotte, 701 Tuckaseegee Road.
There will be 340 mixed hardwoods, as well as a range of maturing trees, including oaks, magnolias, redbuds, and styrax, available. Get more information at https://treescharlotte.org/event/eastside-zipcode-treeadoption-28205-28212-28215-28227/
This event marks nearly 3,000 trees planted and distributed this fall throughout the Charlotte area.
TreesCharlotte collaborates with the City of Charlotte to grow, diversify and steward the city’s urban forest. The public/private nonprofit is in its eighth planting season. Learn more at TreesCharlotte.org.
