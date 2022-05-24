CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council will allow Hopper Communities to develop 52 townhomes on 6.5 acres at Endhaven and Elm lanes.
Hopper Communities needed to secure a rezoning for the property, which was zoned for single-family residential.
The city projects the project will generate 355 vehicle trips per day and 12 students to Endhaven Elementary, South Charlotte Middle and South Mecklenburg High.
The site is north of Stonecrest Shopping Center and the new Elm Lane/I-485 bridge.
Councilman Ed Driggs described the project as good land use.
“I will note that there are concerns on Endhaven about traffic safety at the junction with Elm and in general about the growth of traffic because of school development along there. CDOT is working on that. I will continue to follow it but this is a good petition. It should pass.”
