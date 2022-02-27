CHARLOTTE – The TowneBank Ballantyne Financial Center is open for business at 13900 Conlan Circle, with bankers ready to offer personal, business and private banking services.
This is the third Charlotte location for TowneBank. The bank entered the market in 2018 through the acquisition of Paragon Bank with its SouthPark office. In 2021, TowneBank opened its Myers Park Financial Center on Providence Road.
The team at Ballantyne Financial Center is led by senior vice president and market manager Ben Mears.
“Ballantyne is a fast-growing area in Charlotte, with active businesses and engaged residents,” Mears said. “With our focus on serving others and enriching lives, we are ready to show our Ballantyne neighbors the difference they will discover at TowneBank.”
Joining Mears are private banker Ana Espinoza and commercial bankers Josh Hall and Greg Smith. Jim Harpham and Dana Dellinger provide treasury and merchant services, respectively.
Mortgage and insurance services will also be available at the center.
The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, with drive-thru hours open at 8:30 a.m. daily.
Visit www.TowneBank.com/Ballantyne for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.