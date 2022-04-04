CHARLOTTE – TowneBank has appointed several leaders to the Charlotte Board of Directors.
Appointments to board include the following:
• Timothy Breedlove, partner of Miller McNeish & Breedlove PLLC
• Brian Bucci, founder of Bucci Development Inc.
• Todd Collins, president and CEO of Red Hill Ventures
• Scott Vaughn, partner of McGuireWoods
• Michael Whitehead, founder of Center for Intentional Leadership
• Manual Zapata, chairman and CEO of ZAPATA Group
“We welcome our new board members and thank them in advance for their contributions,” said Stephen Heeseman, who introduced many of the leaders to TowneBank through his role as market manager in Myers Park.
Wes Jones, chairman of the board of directors, added, “As leaders in their own industries, their experience and feedback will help bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our board.”
TowneBank serves Charlotte at three financial centers in SouthPark, Myers Park and Ballantyne.
