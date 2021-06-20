CHARLOTTE – Tire Kingdom Service Centers and NTB Tire & Service Centers are celebrating the 2021 National Tire Safety Week from June 28 to July 4 by reminding customers of the importance of tire safety.
The awareness campaign, promoted by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association, focuses on educating motorists about proper tire care and potential danger from unsafe used tires.
Both Tire Kingdom and NTB will offer customers free tire care and 28-point vehicle checks in conjunction with the week.
Every Tire Kingdom location and every NTB location will offer customers a free tire check that includes an inspection for air pressure; tread depth; irregular wear patterns; nails, cuts, punctures and other visible damage; and visible structural integrity issues.
Tire Kingdom and NTB are also offering customers a free 28-point vehicle inspection. The inspection includes a check of tires, fluid levels, battery, lights, hoses, belts, wipers, brake system, suspension and steering systems.
As part of National Tire Safety Week, the team is also partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities on a tire safety campaign to remind families staying at Ronald McDonald House programs and team members in select markets about the importance of proper tire care and maintenance.
