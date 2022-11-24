CHARLOTTE – The Professional Box Lacrosse Association announced home-opener tickets will go on sale Nov. 25 for the inaugural season of the Charlotte Bootleggers.
The Charlotte Bootleggers is one of nine expansion member teams in the new pro league.
The Bootleggers will play a 14-game schedule (seven home games and seven road games) from December through April. The home opening game for the team’s inaugural season will be played Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Bojangles Entertainment Complex vs the Jim Thorpe All Americans.
Individual, group and season tickets can be purchased online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D005D70D3905F71 or over the phone at 704-335-3100, or in person at the Bojangles Entertainment Complex box office.
A special home opener package called Me Plus Three will be available starting Black Friday and throughout the holidays. This promotion, good for the Jan. 7 inaugural game and offers four tickets for the price of three. The For more information, go to: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D005D70D3905F71 or call 704-335-3100, or in person, go to the Bojangles Entertainment Complex box office.
“The Bootleggers and professional box lacrosse have officially arrived in Charlotte,” said George Manias, president of the Bootleggers and vice president of business operations for the PBLA. “We are excited to announce our entrance to the market and tickets going on sale for our inaugural home opener. We are thrilled to bring this great league and game to the market and expect big things here.”
Contact the Charlotte Bootleggers Front Office at 518-530-3923 or visit www.pbla.com for details.
