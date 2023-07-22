Tickets are on sale for the Southern Christmas Show

CHARLOTTE – The 56th annual Southern Christmas Show returns to The Park Expo and Conference Center from Thursday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 19, with the theme of Nauti or Nice.
Guests can escape to the rocky shores of the Northeast in the nautical-inspired entrance filled with coastal Christmas cheer while visiting more than 400 holiday merchants, designer rooms, Christmas Tree Lane, Olde Towne and Santa Claus.
Crafters, artisans and vendors from around the country will showcase their products, while choirs and entertainers perform on the LeafFilter Holiday Entertainment Stage.
The Southern Christmas Show will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Visit www.marketplaceevents.com for tickets, parking and discount opportunities.
Guests can get a sneak peek of the show during a special Preview Night on Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 5 to 9 p.m., sponsored by Renewal by Andersen. A portion of each ticket sale on Preview Night will be donated to The Sandbox, which supports families who have children with cancer or other life-altering illnesses. Attendees can get free parking, hors d’oeuvres and tasty treats as they shop from over a dozen local food partners.
Organizers are also offering Early Bird VIP access from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 with the purchase of VIP tickets.
