Thoughtful Baking Co. promotes fellow farmers market vendors

CHARLOTTE – Thoughtful Baking Co. is paying it forward by promoting fellow vendors at farmer markets across the Charlotte region.
The company has launched a passport program that highlights the local produce and foods that go with its selection of baked goods, savory selections and dessert pies.
“We are firm believers in the idea of mutual flourishing, meaning, if one of us flourishes, we all flourish,” Chef Mary Jayne Wilson said. “The passport is an easy way to support local small businesses while trying out incredible things you may have never come across. We feel strongly about uplifting others in this community who are just as passionate – and in love with the food they make.”
Foodies can pick up a free passport at any Thoughtful Baking Co. stand at farmers markets in Matthews (188 N. Trade St.), Davidson (120 S. Main St.), Charlotte Regional (1801 Yorkmont Road), South End (2000 South Blvd.) or Uptown (300 S. Davidson St.). They can get stamps on their passport by buying from a participating vendor. Thoughtful Baking Co. will award prizes to people who have collected all the stamps.
Companies on the passport and their location are as follows:
• Thoughtful Baking Co. (Uptown, Davidson, Regional, Matthews and South End)
• MIlk Glass Pie (Uptown)
• Magpies (Uptown/Matthews)
• Bun Appetit (Uptown/Matthews)
• Pâtisserie la rue (South End)
• Mano Bella (Uptown, Matthews, South End)
• JF Chocolate (Matthews)
• Honey Bear Bakeshop (Matthews)
