CHARLOTTE – Six students from Thinking Feet completed a website development project for the City of Charlotte.
The team of developers consisted of high school students who graduated from Thinking Feet’s Full Stack Web Development program.
They were given the opportunity to rebuild the Open Data Portal website (data.charlottenc.gov) from design to development. Students went through multiple iterations on content placement, color combinations and more to come up with a website design.
On the web: https://www.thinking-feet.com/
