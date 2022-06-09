CHARLOTTE – Warren Publishing is once again teaming up with emergency room physician and veteran author Dr. Peter R. Chambers – the “Surf Doc” – to present “Swim,” a quick read about the endless opportunities available when one learns how to swim.
“Swim” teaches how anyone can be a safe swimmer and that swimming safely can increase the fun you have in the water. Kids will learn important tips and tricks on how to get active this summer while also staying safe.
“It’s about getting people excited about learning how to swim,” Chambers said. “‘Swim’ opens up and introduces the vast world that is aquatics. Knowing how to swim safely and successfully opens a door with endless possibilities like exciting water sports and activities.”
It’s his mission to educate families and hopefully prevent unpleasant trips into the emergency room this summer. He will be donating all proceeds from the sale of "Swim" to the North Myrtle Beach Lifeguard Foundation to promote beach safety and ocean rescue.
“Swim” can be ordered on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, warrenpublishing.net, and asked for wherever books are sold.
