CHARLOTTE – Organizers of the SOUL Expo strive to reunite the wellness community after two years of COVID isolation, inspire positive change, and bring awareness to alternatives to traditional education, health and business practices.
They aim to expose attendees to alternatives that exist and encourage people to develop their own businesses around their passion.
“The goal of The SOUL Expo is to not only expose people to new healing modalities and information but also to let them know that there is a community of like-minded souls they can connect with,” co-founder Katie Sutton said. “It's time that we begin healing the collective trauma that we have experienced over the last two years and The SOUL Expo is a part of that."
The expo will be held April 30 at the Central Piedmont Community College Harris Conference Center..
Twelve workshops and more than 40 vendors will be featured throughout the expo including over 30 healers and readers practicing reiki, tarot, astrology, aura, ancestral eye readings, mediumship, massage and bodywork healing and sound therapy.
Buy tickets in advance here for $35 or at the door for $45. Visit www.thesoulexpo.com for details.
