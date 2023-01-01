CHARLOTTE – The Plus Collective, a collective giving and endowment fund of Foundation For The Carolinas,, announces its 17th grant cycle on Jan. 9 to support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer organizations and issues in North Carolina.
Since 2007, TPC has awarded grants to organizations serving the LGBTQ+ community in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area through its grant programs:
Basic Operating Grants provide unrestricted operating funds to build capacity and strengthen the effectiveness of 501c3 organizations whose primary objective is to provide services or benefits to the LGBTQ+ community.
Programs, Projects and Events Grants are awarded up to $7,500 to encourage 501c3 organizations to serve the LGBTQ+ community either directly or in partnership with another 501c3 organization.
Grassroots Grants are awarded up to $2,000 to build capacity and strengthen the effectiveness of startup organizations with or without 501c3 status serving the LGBTQ+ community. Previous recipients of TPC's Basic Operating and Programs, Projects and Events Grants Grants are not eligible to apply.
Grant applications and application guides will be available online at fftcgrants.communityforce.com beginning Dec. 29, 2022, for the application guide and Jan. 9, 2023 for grant applications. Grassroots Grant applications are taken throughout the year. Detailed information is also available at thepluscollective.org/guidelines.
The deadline for submission of completed applications is noon Feb. 17.
For more information about the grant application process, including to request a Grassroots Grant application or any application-related questions, email Tiara Miles at tmiles@fftc.org.
