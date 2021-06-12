CHARLOTTE – The Plus Collective, formerly known as the Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund, has announced $134,000 in grants to eight organizations serving the LGBTQ community in Charlotte.
The Plus Collective is a collective giving program and endowment at Foundation For The Carolinas that awards grants to organizations that support the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community in the Charlotte region.
“The previous name served the fund well. However, there are many letters in the L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ alphabet and while the intent is to be inclusive, the letters can be limiting,” said Devlin McNeil, board chair.
The Plus Collective has raised and granted more than $1.6 million to local nonprofits since 2004. The most recent round of grants went to the following organizations: Charlotte Pride Band, Charlotte Royals Rugby Football Club, Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte, One Voice Chorus, PFLAG Charlotte, Time Out Youth, Transcend Charlotte and Twirl to the World Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.